RPT-Danske Bank says CEO Eivind Kolding steps down
September 16, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Danske Bank says CEO Eivind Kolding steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Monday it would replace its chief executive Eivind Kolding with head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Thomas F. Borgen.

Eivind Kolding took up the position as chief executive in February 2012 and will resign effective as of today, Danske Bank said.

The Board of Directors said in the statement that the management change were not based on the economic development of the bank and the bank’s outlook for the current financial year remained unchanged.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavems

