Danske Bank hopes to start paying dividend as early as this year
March 18, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Danske Bank hopes to start paying dividend as early as this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Monday it hopes to start paying dividend a early as this year and that the bank has now reached a turning point.

Danske Bank Chairman Ole Andersen told the annual general meeting the he was disappointed that they had not been been able to pay a dividend to shareholders in five years but that he hoped that 2013 would be different.

“It is clearly the Board of Directors’ goal that, with the earnings plans that have been laid, we can resume dividend payments soon - as early as for this year, we hope”, he said.

“But it depends of course also on the macroeconomic situation and what the requirements from the authorities turn out to be.”

Danske Bank made a fourth quarter pretax profit of 2.26 billion Danish crowns ($395.94 million). ($1 = 5.7080 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

