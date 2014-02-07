FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark investigates Danske Bank over price manipulation
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Denmark investigates Danske Bank over price manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime is investigating Danske Bank over price manipulation of a particularly serious nature, the bank said on Friday.

This has also been confirmed by the public prosecutor.

The bank said four employees from the banking operation and its mortgage lending unit Realkredit Danmark violated internal rules and may potentially have manipulated prices.

It said that it had found no evidence that other staff members were involved in the transactions. The four employees and their two superiors have been suspended, it said.

“We consider the matter to be very serious and are cooperating fully with the authorities,” Chief Executive Thomas Borgen said in the announcement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.