COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, three-month results to end-March (millions of Danish crowns): Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Forecast* Net interest income 6,172 5,554 6,086 Loan impairment charges 3,922 2,841 3,456 Pretax profit 1,581 1,499 1,320 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)