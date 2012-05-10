Danske Bank hives off Irish loans to cut losses

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Danske Bank on Thursday reported higher first-quarter profits despite increased loan impairments and said it would hive off 35 billion crowns ($6.09 billion) in loans at its National Irish Bank and wind them up.

Announcing a restructuring of its Irish activities to try to curb loan losses, the bank warned 2012 earnings would remain low overall and said the continuing part of the National Irish Bank would be fully integrated into Danske Bank’s new organisation under the Danske bank name.

“The Irish economy shows no prospect of material improvement over the next couple of years,” the bank said in the statement.

In the new organisation, the bank will market all its banking operations under the Danske Bank brand name, it said.

From April 1, 2012 to end-2014, the group expects to recognise impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion crowns, with the level of impairments expected to reach a normalised level in 2015, it said.

First-quarter pretax profits rose to 1.58 billion crowns from 1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, above an average 1.32 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairments rose to 3.92 million, exceeding an average 3.46 billion in the poll. ($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)