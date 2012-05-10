FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank hives off Irish loans to cut losses
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Danske Bank hives off Irish loans to cut losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Danske Bank on Thursday reported higher first-quarter profits despite increased loan impairments and said it would hive off 35 billion crowns ($6.09 billion) in loans at its National Irish Bank and wind them up.

Announcing a restructuring of its Irish activities to try to curb loan losses, the bank warned 2012 earnings would remain low overall and said the continuing part of the National Irish Bank would be fully integrated into Danske Bank’s new organisation under the Danske bank name.

“The Irish economy shows no prospect of material improvement over the next couple of years,” the bank said in the statement.

In the new organisation, the bank will market all its banking operations under the Danske Bank brand name, it said.

From April 1, 2012 to end-2014, the group expects to recognise impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion crowns, with the level of impairments expected to reach a normalised level in 2015, it said.

First-quarter pretax profits rose to 1.58 billion crowns from 1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, above an average 1.32 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairments rose to 3.92 million, exceeding an average 3.46 billion in the poll. ($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.