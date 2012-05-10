FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank says will hold on to Irish unit
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Danske Bank says will hold on to Irish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Danske Bank on Thursday said it had no current plans to sell its National Irish Bank unit in spite of seeing some tough years ahead.

“Overall, we do see signs in the Irish economy that are positive,” Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said in a webcast conference call on Danske Bank’s first-quarter results.

“But we have a couple of tough years still ahead,” Kolding said.

Earlier on Thursday, Danske reported higher first-quarter profits despite increased loan impairments and announced a plan to hive off $6 billion of bad loans at its troubled Irish unit

“I think its important to stress that what we do now is just to separate organisationally the bad loans,” Kolding said.

“We have no plans of selling it,” he said.

The plan is part of a reorganisation aimed at drawing a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis and generating cost savings to help revive earnings. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.