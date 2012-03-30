UPDATE 1-Danske Bank says to draw 15 bln DKK from cenbank

* Danske Bank says c.bank loan’s interest rate reasonable

* C.bank 3-year loans offered from 0800 GMT to 1100 GMT Friday

* Result of the operation due at 1400 GMT (Adds details, background, quote)

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution Danske Bank said it would draw 15 billion Danish crowns ($2.68 billion) from a three-year facility offered by the Central Bank on Friday.

Danish banks are seen drawing up to 200 billion Danish crowns when the country’s central bank offers three-year loans to boost liquidity and help get the banks off state aid.

Danish banks are facing a 2013 deadline to pay back around 150 billion crowns of state-guaranteed loans which they took during the financial crisis that began in late 2008.

“We have from a purely commercial perspective decided to take advantage of the Central Bank’s new facility,” Danske Bank said in a statement.

The bank has provided security against the loan in the form of bonds, it said.

The interest rate on the Central Bank loan is currently 0.7 percent and the variable rate will follow the central bank’s seven-day lending rate with an added fee.

The Central Bank’s facility is open from 0800 GMT until 1100 GMT on Friday with the result of the operation announced at 1400 GMT.

The bank will offer similar three-year loans again on September 28.

“We have been in the market a number of times this spring to get unsecured funding so we have estimated that this is a reasonable addition at a reasonable rate,” Chief Risk Officer Peter Rostrup-Nielsen said.

Danske Bank grabbed 4 billion euros at the European Central Bank’s February offering to boost its liquidity ahead of tighter regulations, and said then it was positive towards taking advantage of the Danish loans offered in March.

Chairman Ole Andersen told the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday that the bank had covered nearly its whole 2012 funding need by Mid-March.

“We might come back in the market at a later stage if it is attractive and start covering our funding need for next year,” Rostrup-Nielsen said.

Danske Bank shares traded up 2.7 percent at 92.45 Danish crowns per share at 0826 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange’s benchmark index. ($1=5.6019 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende, additional reporting by Kristian Balsgaard Mortensen; Editing by Erica Billingham and Mike Nesbit)