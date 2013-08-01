FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank trims outlook, Q2 profit tops forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

Danske Bank trims outlook, Q2 profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, trimmed its 2013 outlook on Friday though second-quarter pretax profits beat expectations on the back of a sharp drop in loan impairments.

Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.68 billion Danish crowns ($477 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, beating an average 2.36 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Despite the better-than-expected earnings, the bank trimmed its 2013 outlook for net profit to a range of 6.5 billion to 9.0 billion crowns from a previous guidance for 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion. ($1 = 5.6145 Danish crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.