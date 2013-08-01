FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank CEO says hopes to pay dividend for 2013
August 1, 2013 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

Danske Bank CEO says hopes to pay dividend for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest financial group, hopes it will be able to pay a dividend for 2013 but plans to start share buybacks could be delayed by capital regulations, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Danske Bank’s dividend plans for 2013 were thrown into doubt following a demand from the country’s financial regulator to use tougher measures to calculate risk in its corporate loan book.

“As it looks now I hope we will pay out a dividend,” CEO Eivind Kolding told Reuters.

Asked about capital needs resulting from the regulator’s demands, Kolding said: “In itself it does not mean we have to do anything. But at the end of the day it means that where we maybe could have started share buybacks in 2015, it will probably be postponed one year, all else equal”. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, writing by Mia Shanley)

