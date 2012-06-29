FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske says Irish restructuring costs 250 mln DKK
June 29, 2012

Danske says Irish restructuring costs 250 mln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Danske Bank said on Friday it would book costs of 250 million Danish crowns ($41.80 million) for restructuring its Irish units in a bid to draw a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank said late on Thursday it would close 27 of 28 branches of its National Irish Bank unit, cutting 100 jobs in the process.

Head of business development and personal banking at National Irish Bank, Jesper Nielsen, told Reuters that Danske Bank remained committed to the Irish market.

“Danske Bank will place its name on the door here in Ireland on November 15 and we would certainly not have done that had we wanted to leave Ireland,” Nielsen said.

He referred to the continuing part of National Irish Bank which is due to be fully integrated into Danske Bank under the parent company’s name in mid-November.

$1 = 5.9811 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen

