Moody's sees better access to funds for Danske Bank

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s capital raising would improve the bank’s access to unsecured funding and shield it from a possible deterioration of its loan book, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said.

Denmark’s biggest lender bolstered its finances on Wednesday with a 7.15 billion Danish crown ($1.2 billion) share sale aimed at bringing down its borrowing costs.

The bank hopes the capital will lead to an improvement in its credit ratings as it strives to close the gap with its Swedish peers.

“We expect that improving the bank’s capital cushion will further improve Danske Bank’s access to senior unsecured creditors following intermittently poor access to such funding by Danish banks during the financial crisis,” Moody’s said on Thursday.

In May, Moody’s cut the bank’s long-term rating to Baa1. That is some four notches below Nordea - the Nordic region’s biggest bank - and Handelsbanken, which both have Aa3 ratings.

On Thursday, Moody’s said Danske’s share issue was credit positive and would help protect the bank if loan impairments in the country’s struggling real estate and agriculture sectors increased.

Denmark is the weak point of the Nordic region, with its economy on the edge of recession and a burst property bubble weighing heavily on consumer sentiment.

Danske has also been hit by its exposure to bailed-out Ireland, where its operations have been loss-making since 2008.