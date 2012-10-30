UPDATE 1-Danske Bank to issue shares, cut more jobs

(Adds details, quotes, background)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Danske Bank aims to raise about 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) with a new share issue and cut a further 1,000 jobs to strengthen its market position and improve its ratings.

Reporting third-quarter results that were slightly better than forecast, Denmark’s biggest financial institution reiterated a warning that 2012 net profits would stay low, but said that impairment charges had stabilised.

Denmark is the Nordic region’s weakest performer and its banks have been hit by heavy impairments from a burst property bubble and writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.

The bank’s long-term rating was cut by Moody’s in May to Baa1 and by Standard & Poor’s to A-/A-2.

“The group expects the economies of its home markets to improve gradually in the coming quarters,” the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The share offering would be made as a private placement to institutional investors.

An A.P. Moeller-Maersk fund and Cevian Capital II Master Fund intends to take up the offering, which will correspond to the proportion of Danske Bank’s share capital that they currently hold, the bank said.

Launching a new strategy to improve earnings, the bank said that it would target a total capital ratio of 17 percent and a core Tier 1 capital ratio of more than 13 percent by the end of 2013.

It said that it would also cut a further 1,000 jobs in addition to the 2,000 cuts in the 2013 to 2015 period that it announced last year.

The bank’s shares were down 5.3 percent at 0703 GMT, against a 0.6 percent fall in the Nordic banking sector index and a 0.5 percent fall in the Copenhagen stock exchange’s benchmark index.

Third-quarter pretax profits rose to 2.22 billion Danish crowns, exceeding an average forecast of 2.15 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.. The result was helped by a spike in trading income and stronger net interest income.

Loan losses were steady at 2.88 billion crowns, slightly better than an average forecast of 3 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.7803 Danish crowns)