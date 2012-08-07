FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske CEO says credit rating rise top priority
August 7, 2012

Danske CEO says credit rating rise top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of Denmark’s Danske Bank said on Tuesday that getting its credit rating raised is among the bank’s top priorities after reporting a forecast-beating increase in second-quarter pretax profit.

“It is important for us that we get our rating back,” Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters when asked about the bank’s priorities. “We will work on that.”

In May, Moody’s rating agency downgraded its ratings of Danske Bank and four other Danish banks, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding.

The Moody’s downgrade followed a similar move by Standard & Poor’s the day before.

Kolding also said that Danske Bank’s earnings should at least match capital expenses.

“The cost of capital is about 10 percent, and that is the minimum (for earnings). But we have not put a target or range on earnings,” Kolding said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
