Danske Bank says hopes to pay dividend in 2013
February 7, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Danske Bank says hopes to pay dividend in 2013

Reuters Staff

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, on Thursday said it expected write-downs from its businesses in Ireland to decline further this year and hoped to pay a dividend.

“We do expect a further decline in our loan impairment charges in Ireland going into 2013 and that is actually what is happening,” chief financial officer Henrik Ramlau-Hansen said at a press briefing following the bank’s fourth quarter results.

Danske Bank owns National Irish Bank in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland. Ireland and Denmark have been the main reason for large write-downs in the past few years.

Hansen said the bank hoped to pay a dividend in 2013, after the bank said earlier it would not pay a dividend in 2012. The bank has not paid dividend since 2007.

Danske Bank reported a near fourfold rise in quarterly pretax profits, beating forecasts on the back of a drop in loan impairments.

$1 = 5.5098 Danish crowns Reporting by Mette Fraende. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
