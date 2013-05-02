UPDATE 2-Danske Bank to start Irish loan sell-off after Q1 lags

* Q1 pretax profit 2.22 bln crowns vs 2.41 bln forecast

* Total Q1 loan impairments nearly halved

* Keeps 2013 outlook unchanged

* Shares down 3.2 pct (Recasts, adds CEO comment, shares)

By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank intends to sell a large part of its troubled Irish loan book by end of next year to cut loan losses after first-quarter profit missed forecasts.

Danish banks have been stung by bad debts from writedowns on loans to struggling farmers and a burst property bubble, a phenomenon the country’s Nordic rivals have so far escaped.

Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest financial institution, nearly halved first-quarter loan impairments to their lowest level since 2008, but weak interest and trading income kept profit below expectations.

The bank has raised capital and laid off staff to turn around the business, but Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said on Thursday that it would reduce the Irish loan book further and look at more options to cut costs and increase earnings.

The bank said in May last year that it would hive off 35 billion Danish crowns ($6.2 billion) of loans at National Irish Bank and wind them up.

“The aim is that the portfolio (of non-core property loans in Ireland) will be significantly reduced by end-2014,” Kolding said on Thursday.

“We see increasing interest in taking over properties and struggling engagements, so we are pretty confident that we will see a significant reduction.”

The bank’s total Irish loan book currently stands at about 66 billion crowns.

Danske reported first-quarter pretax profit up 38 percent to 2.2 billion crowns, against an average forecast of 2.41 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total loan impairments dropped to 2.01 billion crowns in the quarter, from 3.93 billion a year earlier, but net interest income fell 3.5 percent and net trading income was halved.

Shares in the bank were down 3.2 percent at 105.50 Danish crowns by 1042 GMT, against a flat Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index.

Danske’s results lagged behind those of its Nordic rivals over the past week.

Sweden’s Nordea and Handelsbanken last week said that smaller loan losses helped profit to top forecasts, while Norway’s largest bank, DNB, forecast stronger lending income after reporting better than expected profit.

Though Danish rival Sydbank reported a fall in first-quarter pretax profit, second-biggest lender Jyske Bank posted a surprise rise in pretax earnings.

Danske Bank kept its outlook for 2013 net profit unchanged at between 7.5 billion and 10 billion crowns, equivalent to a return on equity of 5.5 percent to 7 percent. ($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns)