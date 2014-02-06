FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Danske Bank Q4 pretax profit lower than expected, to pay dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Danske Bank Q4 pretax profit lower than expected, to pay dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion in first paragraph)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter pretax profit of 2.86 billion Danish crowns ($519 million), up from 2.26 billion a year earlier, but missing an average forecast of 2.92 billion in a Reuters poll.

Loan impairment charges fell to 845 million crowns in the quarter from 1.42 billion a year earlier, and lower than the 1.09 billion expected in the poll.

The bank, Denmark’s largest, said it expected net profit of between 9 and 12 billion crowns in 2014.

It said the board would recommend a dividend of 2.00 Danish crowns per share, which would be the first dividend since the 2007 payout. ($1 = 5.5143 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.