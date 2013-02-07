FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loan loss drop helps Danske Bank beat Q4 profit forecasts
February 7, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Loan loss drop helps Danske Bank beat Q4 profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, on Thursday reported a near fourfold rise in quarterly pretax profits, beating forecasts on the back of a drop in loan impairments.

The Nordic region’s second-biggest lender said fourth-quarter pretax profits rose to 2.26 billion Danish crowns ($410 million), beating an average 1.86 billion forecast in a poll of analysts.

The bank said it would not propose a dividend for 2012.

$1 = 5.5098 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

