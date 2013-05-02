FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank sticks to outlook after Q1 lags forecasts
May 2, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Danske Bank sticks to outlook after Q1 lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, on Thursday kept its 2013 outlook unchanged after first quarter pretax profits rose 38 percent on the back of a drop in loan impairments.

Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.22 billion Danish crowns ($392.83 million), below an average 2.41 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It kept to its 2013 outlook given in February for net profit in a range of 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion Danish crowns, corresponding to a return on equity of 5.5 percent to 7.0 percent after tax. ($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)

