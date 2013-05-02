FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank to sell large portion of Irish loan book
May 2, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

Danske Bank to sell large portion of Irish loan book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, said it expects to sell a large portion of its non-core loan book in Ireland this year and next.

“The aim is that the portfolio (of non-core property loans in Ireland) will be significantly reduced by end 2014,” Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said after the bank kept its 2013 outlook unchanged. It reported a lower-than-expected first quarter pretax profit.

Danske Bank announced in May last year it would hive off 35 billion crowns of loans at its National Irish Bank and wind them up. ($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Erica Billingham)

