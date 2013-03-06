FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Realdania raises $954 mln from Danske stake sale -sources
March 6, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 5 years

Realdania raises $954 mln from Danske stake sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Danish philanthropic association Realdania priced its sale of shares in Danske Bank at 105 crowns per share, two sources close to the deal said, raising 5,460 million crowns ($954 million).

Realdania, which owned 10.07 percent of Denmark’s biggest lender, said on Tuesday it would reduce its stake by around half in order to diversify its shareholdings.

The sale of 52 million shares was priced at a 5.7 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing share price of 111.3 crowns. ($1 = 5.7235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Ole Mikkelsen at Copenhagen, Editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
