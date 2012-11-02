FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P lifts Danske Bank view to positive
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S&P lifts Danske Bank view to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Outlook revised to positive from stable

* Says Danske Bank capital and earnings still “moderate”

* Bank hopes to close funding gap with Nordic peers (Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s raised its outlook for Danske Bank to positive from stable on Friday after a $1.2 billion capital boost, and said it could improve the rating if earnings and capital levels rose further.

S&P said it still considered both capital and earnings to be only “moderate” after this week’s 7 billion crown share issue by Denmark’s biggest bank.

“We could raise the ratings if Danske Bank achieved a RAC (risk-adjusted capital) ratio well above 7 percent and showed a sustainable improvement in earnings capacity, such that we believe it capable of comfortably maintaining capitalisation above this level,” S&P said in a statement.

Danske Bank investor relations head Martin Gottlob said the bank assessed its RAC ratio as above 7 percent after the share issue.

Danske Bank hopes that the capital boost will lead to an improvement in its credit ratings which are currently below its Swedish peers as it strives to bring down funding costs and improve profitability.

Moody’s said on Monday it expected the bank’s improved capital position to help improve its access to unsecured funding. It already has a stable outlook.

The S&P move indicates that it could raise the bank’s ratings over the next 24 months if earnings capacity improves, bringing it more into line with its peers. ($1 = 5.7662 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.