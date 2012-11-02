FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Danske Bank outlook to positive from stable
November 2, 2012

S&P raises Danske Bank outlook to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday raised its ratings outlook for Denmark’s biggest lender, Danske Bank, to positive from stable after a 7 billion crown ($1.2 billion) capital increase this week, the bank said on Friday.

It said the ratings agency had changed its rating to A-/Positive/A-2 from A-/Stable/A-2.

“The purpose of the capital increase was, among other things, to accelerate a possible improvement in the group’s ratings, and the improved outlook from Standard & Poor’s is a step in the right direction,” Danske Bank CFO Henrik Ramlau-Hansen said in a statement. ($1 = 5.7662 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

