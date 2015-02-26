FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Danske Bank says accusations of price manipulation has been dropped
February 26, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank says accusations of price manipulation has been dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S : ** The Danish Public Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime (SØIK) has today informed Danske Bank that the accusations of price manupulation brought against Danske Bank on 7 February 2014 are dropped ** The accusations were brought against Danske Bank, Realkredit Danmark and six employees. Company announcement No. 2 dated 7 February 2014 provides more information. SØIK subsequently dropped accusations brought against two managers. Thus all accusations brought against Danske Bank A/S on 7 February 2014 have now been dropped Source text for Eikon:

