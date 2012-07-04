FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske names RBS exec new risk and credit chief
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 8:47 AM / in 5 years

Danske names RBS exec new risk and credit chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial group, Danske Bank, has appointed Royal Bank of Scotland’s Robert Endersby to be its chief risk officer and head of group credit from Oct. 1, Danske said on Wednesday.

Endersby, 52, has more than 25 years of experience with major UK and European banks, most recently as chief operating officer at Royal Bank of Scotland’s group credit risk unit, Danske Bank said in a statement.

Endersby will head Group Credit, Pricing and Risk, a new unit formed when the group was reorganised on June 1 and he will also become a member of the executive board, Danske Bank said.

He will succeed Per Skovhus who resigned in November and left his position as head of credit on July 1. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
