BRIEF-Danske Bank issues bond loans worth $1 bln
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank issues bond loans worth $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, Denmark’s largest bank, said on Thursday:

* Has entered into agreements to issue Tier 2 capital in the form of five bond issues in Danish, Swedish and Norwegian crowns

* The total value of the issues is 5.55 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion)

* The bond issues have different maturities of between 10 and 12 years

* Danske Bank has the option to prepay the bonds at par five years prior to their final maturities

* The bond issues form part of the bank’s ongoing adjustment of its capital structure to future capital requirements for European banks Further company coverage: ($1 = 5.4947 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

