BRIEF-Danske Bank issues capped floating rate notes

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank said on Friday: * Has decided to issue notes with a coupon linked to the Danish money market rate (3m CIBOR) * The coupon is determined as 3m CIBOR plus a margin of 0.65 percent, subject to a maximum of 4.65 percent * The notes are denominated in Danish crowns * If the total amount subscribed for is lower than 30 million Danish crowns the bank reserves the right to cancel the issue. * Subscription period runs from 27 December to 10 January, price is fixed on 13 January