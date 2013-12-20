FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Danske Bank issues capped floating rate notes
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank issues capped floating rate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank said on Friday: * Has decided to issue notes with a coupon linked to the Danish money market rate (3m CIBOR) * The coupon is determined as 3m CIBOR plus a margin of 0.65 percent, subject to a maximum of 4.65 percent * The notes are denominated in Danish crowns * If the total amount subscribed for is lower than 30 million Danish crowns the bank reserves the right to cancel the issue. * Subscription period runs from 27 December to 10 January, price is fixed on 13 January

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.