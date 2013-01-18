Danske Bank brings in new customer charges to lift profits

COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Danske Bank is to introduce pay-as-you-bank charges for customers to help to bolster profits, including flat fees for those with basic accounts.

Denmark’s biggest bank has been stung by bad debts from a burst property bubble and writedowns on loans to struggling farmers. It has raised capital and laid off staff in an effort to turn its business around.

Tonny Thiery Andersen, head of retail banking - Danske Bank’s biggest division - said on Friday it would start charging customers based on the size of their dealings with the bank and introduce flat fees for all clients with basic accounts. This system would replace the bank’s system of transaction charges.

“That will increase both customer satisfaction and profitability going forward,” Andersen told Reuters. He said 40 percent of the bank’s customers had been “unprofitable” for the bank.

Questions have been raised in local media about whether it is fair for customers if banks charge for basic accounts. Andersen said he believed a flat fee offered clients more clarity than transaction fees. He also said Danske Bank would only be covering its basic costs to run the accounts.

The bank has been trying to rebuild customers’ trust following the financial crisis and last year launched a rebranding programme called “New Standards.”

Andersen said regaining the trust of its customers following the crisis required time.

“It will take time before you see the (bank‘s) image and customer satisfaction turn around,” he said. “We have 2 million customers - you don’t fix this in one week.”

Danske Bank aims to be one of the top three Nordic banks in terms of return on equity but its single-digit profitability in the third quarter leaves it far short Swedish and Norwegian rivals, which all have produced double digit returns.

Danske Bank as recently as October raised 7.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) in a share issue and cut a further 1,000 jobs as it battles its way out of the crisis. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)