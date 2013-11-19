Danske Bank announces 250 jobs cuts

COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, will cut 250 jobs as part of the cost efficiency programme it announced last month, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.

The lender said in October that it aimed to achieve 1 billion Danish crowns ($181.3 million) in cost savings by the end of next year.

The 250 jobs losses announced on Tuesday are in addition to the 1,000 announced last year and the 2,000 it previously said would be cut by 2015.

The bank has 20,000 staff and the most of the cuts will be at head office and other non-customer-facing operations, the spokesman said.

Reporting its third quarter result in October, and seven weeks into the job, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen also announced that the bank would largely pull out of Ireland and abandon profit targets. ($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)