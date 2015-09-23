FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Danske sells Lithuania, Latvia personal customer business to Swedbank
September 23, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Danske sells Lithuania, Latvia personal customer business to Swedbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion in second paragraph to $715 million from $37 million)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said it has agreed to sell its personal customer business in Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank for an undisclosed price.

The sale comprises a total lending volume of about 4.8 billion Danish crowns ($715 million). Danske Bank said the sale would not have any material effect on its future earnings or the guidance for full-year 2015.

$1 = 6.7110 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
