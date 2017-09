COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest bank Danske Bank said on Tuesday: * Robert Endersby, who has been Head of Group Risk Management and a member of the Executive Board at Danske Bank since 2012, has announced that he will resign from his position at the end of 2014, at the latest.

* The Bank is starting a process to search for Robert Endersby’s successor.

