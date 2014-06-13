FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Danske Bank issues steepener notes
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank issues steepener notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S said on Friday: * Has decided to issue fixed-rate notes with a credit-linked notional amount * The subscription period runs from 16 June 2014 to 27 June 2014 but may be closed earlier * The notes are denominated in US dollars * The notes are issued at a price of 99.70 percent and will be redeemed at par at maturity adjusted for potential credit events on 15 June 2019 * The fixed rate will be determined no later than 30 June 2014 on the basis of market conditions * If the rate cannot be fixed at 5.50 percent or higher, the issue will be cancelled * Reserves the right to cancel the issue if the total amount subscribed for is lower than 1,000,000 dollars. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.