FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Danske Bank withdraws appeal against Danish FSA
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank withdraws appeal against Danish FSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S said on Friday: * Has decided to withdraw its appeal against the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s (FSA‘s) orders of 17 June 2013 * The appeal, which is being handled by the Danish Company Appeals Board, concerns the Bank’s use of the internal ratings-based approach for capital adequacy purposes (the IRB approach) * This will result in a pro forma increase in the Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which at the end of Q1 2014 amounted to 14.0 percent, by around 0.4 percentage point. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.