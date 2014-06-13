BRIEF-Danske Bank withdraws appeal against Danish FSA

June 13 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S said on Friday: * Has decided to withdraw its appeal against the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s (FSA‘s) orders of 17 June 2013 * The appeal, which is being handled by the Danish Company Appeals Board, concerns the Bank’s use of the internal ratings-based approach for capital adequacy purposes (the IRB approach) * This will result in a pro forma increase in the Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which at the end of Q1 2014 amounted to 14.0 percent, by around 0.4 percentage point. Source text for Eikon: