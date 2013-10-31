FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank launches 1 bln DKK cost savings programme
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Danske Bank launches 1 bln DKK cost savings programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s biggest financial institution Danske Bank launched a cost efficiency programme on Thursday and said it would cut jobs further.

The bank, which did not provide details on how many jobs would go, said it aimed to create 1 billion Danish crowns in cost savings, with full effect in 2014.

“This will mainly be accomplished through further reductions in the number of employees - primarily at head office functions and other non-customer facing activities,” the bank said in a statement.

$1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.