FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Danske Bank names head of new wealth management unit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Danske Bank names head of new wealth management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Friday it had appointed Tonny Thierry Andersen as head of its new wealth management unit with effect from April 1.

Andersen, 51, has been head of the bank’s personal banking unit since 2012 having been working for the bank since 1999 in various management positions including that of chief executive.

The bank had seeking for a head of the new unit for a while and in March Niels-Ulrik Mousten left Danske Capital, the asset management unit where he was chief executive, after it became clear he would not be appointed head of the bank’s bigger wealth management operations.

The wealth management unit will be responsible for more than 800,000 customers and will have assets under management of more than 900 billion Danish crowns ($138 billion).

Andersen will continue as head of personal banking until his replacement has been found.

$1 = 6.5431 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.