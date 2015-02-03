FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank CEO sees negative rates for a year
February 3, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Danske Bank CEO sees negative rates for a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s Chief Executive Thomas Borgen said on Tuesday he expected negative interest rates set by the Danish central bank to last for a year and the bank would not charge retail customers to deposit their cash.

“We do not expect negative interest rates will continue for a long time. As far as it is ever possible, we must protect our customers. We do not want them to have a negative rate on their wage account,” Borgen said via a live interpreter, adding he expected negative rates to last for a year.

“If the situation continues for years, we would need to reassess,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)

