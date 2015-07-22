FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank Q2 beats forecast, lifts full-year outlook
July 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Danske Bank Q2 beats forecast, lifts full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank reported second-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday thanks to lower loan impairments.

Denmark’s largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 13 percent to 5.81 billion Danish crowns ($851.5 million) in April-June, beating a forecast of 4.86 billion crowns.

The group raised its full-year outlook to a net profit of above 16 billion crowns from a previous guidance of above 14 billion crowns.

$1 = 6.8235 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes

