#Financials
March 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

Danske says takes commercial view on c.bank facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 27 (Reuters) - Danske Bank’s chairman Ole Andersen told the annual shareholders’ meeting that the bank would decide on a purely commercial basis whether to take the central bank’s offer of a new three-year liquidity facility.

The Nationalbank will on Friday offer Danish banks new unlimited three-year funds, and analysts’ estimates of the demand for those funds have varied greatly.

Andersen also said he expected a review of the group’s strategy to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Andersen’s remarks on the strategy plan were in line with earlier comments by Chief Executive Eivind Kolding that the new plan would be ready in the second half of this year. (Reporting by John Acher)

