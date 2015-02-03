TRLPC-Lenders prep over 300 mln euros of loans for Danube Foods buyout

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Banks are lining up a debt financing package in excess of 300 million euros ($344.49 million) to back private equity firm Mid Europa Partners’ acquisition of a majority stake in Serbian Danube Foods Group, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Mid Europa announced on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy a controlling stake in the business, which has subsidiaries producing dairy products, confectionary, mineral water and non-alcoholic beverages.

UniCredit is expected to lead the financing and although the final line up of banks has not been decided, those close to the deal include BNP Paribas, Citigroup, ING and Raiffeisen, the banking sources said.

The 300 million euro debt financing is expected to comprise all senior leveraged loans. An additional preplaced subordinated debt piece could also be included, the sources added.

“It is expected to be a very interesting debt structure that is large and innovative for the region,” one of the banking sources said.

Mid Europa is familiar with the region having owned Serbian cable operator SBB/Telemach Group which it acquired in 2007 and sold to KKR in 2013. ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)