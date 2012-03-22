FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deloitte confirms resigns as Daqing Dairy's auditor
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 6 years ago

Deloitte confirms resigns as Daqing Dairy's auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu confirmed on Thursday that it has resigned as auditor for Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd, its second resignation from a Hong Kong-listed Chinese company in recent days.

The decision comes a week after Deloitte resigned as auditor of childrens wear maker Boshiwa International Holdings .

“Deloitte confirms that it has resigned as auditor of Daqing Dairy,” the auditor told Reuters. “Because of our commitment to client confidentiality, it is not appropriate to comment further.”

Trading in shares of the Chinese milk formula producer was suspended on Thursday. The company attributed the suspension to the resignation of its auditors, without giving details.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.