BRIEF-Daqo New Energy reports Q3 loss per share $1.49/ads
November 22, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Daqo New Energy reports Q3 loss per share $1.49/ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp : * Announces unaudited third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue $29.6 million versus $21.1 million * Qtrly polysilicon shipments were approximately 1,288 metric tons * Qtrly wafer shipments were 7.5 million pieces * Q3 loss per share $1.49/ads * Says have already booked out all of remaining capacity through the end of the

year * Says for the fourth quarter of 2013, the company expects to ship 1,200 mt of

polysilicon * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

