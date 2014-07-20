FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Dar al-Arkan Q2 net profit up 17 pct, misses forecasts
July 20, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Dar al-Arkan Q2 net profit up 17 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Dar al-Arkan, Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate developer by market value, reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net income on Sunday but widely missed analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 121.3 million riyals ($32.3 million) compared to 103.7 million in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the rise to higher sales of properties at higher profit margins. It said higher non-operating income was offset by increases in payrolls, consultancy fees and higher finance charges.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Dar al-Arkan would record net profit of 209.8 million riyals in the quarter.

In May, the developer raised $400 million through an Islamic bond, with strong demand for the paper helping to reduce the cost at which it borrowed to 6.5 percent. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
