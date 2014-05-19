FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan eyes sukuk issue, to meet investors
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 19, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan eyes sukuk issue, to meet investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co will start meeting international investors on Tuesday ahead of a potential Islamic bond issue, the firm said in a bourse filing.

A sukuk offering, under the developer’s established programme, will follow subject to market conditions, a statement on Monday said.

No details about the size or potential tenor of the sukuk were given in the statement, nor which banks would arrange the investor meetings. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.