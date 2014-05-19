Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan eyes sukuk issue, to meet investors

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co will start meeting international investors on Tuesday ahead of a potential Islamic bond issue, the firm said in a bourse filing.

A sukuk offering, under the developer’s established programme, will follow subject to market conditions, a statement on Monday said.

No details about the size or potential tenor of the sukuk were given in the statement, nor which banks would arrange the investor meetings. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)