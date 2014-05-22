FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan raises $400 mln from sukuk issue
May 22, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan raises $400 mln from sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co raised $400 million through an Islamic bond, the developer said in a statement on Thursday, with strong demand for the paper helping to reduce the cost at which it borrowed.

The developer attracted a final order book of more than $1 billion for its five year sukuk, it said in a regulatory filing.

Final pricing came at a profit rate of 6.5 percent, it added. This was tighter than the 6.75 percent earmarked earlier on Wednesday and well inside the high-6s percent given as initial pricing thoughts on Tuesday.

Alkhair Capital - a unit of Bahrain-based Bank Alkhair, whose chairman is the same as Dar Al Arkan’s - Deutsche Bank , Emirates NBD and Goldman Sachs were coordinators and bookrunners of the deal.

Abu Dhabi-based Al Hilal Bank, as well as Qatari trio Al Rayan Investment, Barwa Bank and QInvest were also bookrunners. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
