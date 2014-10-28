FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 profit tumbles as costs rise
October 28, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 profit tumbles as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Daral-Arkan, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed real estate developer by market value, reported a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net income on Tuesday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

The company made a net profit of 89.9 million riyals ($24.0 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 183.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the profit slump to falling non-operating income received from deposits, plus rising finance costs and wages.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Dar al-Arkan’s quarterly profit would be 193 million riyals.

1 US dollar = 3.7518 Saudi riyal Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia

