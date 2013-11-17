Saudi Dar Al Arkan picks banks for sukuk sale - lead

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property developer, has picked five banks to help arrange the possible sale of a three-year, U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by the lead arrangers showed on Sunday.

The developer appointed Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank Alkhair and Emirates NBD Capital to arrange investor meetings on Nov. 17 and 18, the document showed.