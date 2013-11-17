Saudi Dar Al Arkan picks banks for sukuk sale - lead

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property developer, has picked five banks to help arrange the possible sale of a three-year, U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by the lead arrangers showed on Sunday.
The developer appointed Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank Alkhair and Emirates NBD Capital to arrange investor meetings on Nov. 17 and 18, the document showed.
Reporting by Azza El Arabi, Writing by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Andrew Torchia