IFR-Dar Al Arkan sukuk guidance at tight levels to curve

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Saudi Arabian real estate firm Dar Al Arkan has set initial price thoughts on a new three-year sukuk at tight levels against its outstanding curve, suggesting the deal could be small in size, observers said.

The company, rated B+ from S&P, on Tuesday set initial price thoughts of the 6 percent area on a three-year sukuk al-wakala.

That is almost flat against a 10.75 percent February 2015 note, which was trading at 5.96 percent around the time of announcement, and well inside a 5.75 percent May 2018 bond, which was trading at 6.59 percent on Tuesday morning, according to Tradeweb data.

“There’s not much there on offer. I am not sure what size they are going to do but it might end up being a small deal,” a rival banker said.

Dar Al Arkan had a short set of roadshows on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Monday, Nov. 18.

The tight guidance reinforces the view that Dar Al Arkan is trying to get some cheap funding in a good market, a second banker away from the deal said.

“They have already raised money in bond markets this year ($450 million), so I guess they are trying to get some cheap funding and maybe that’s why they went with three years,” he said.

The 2015 note is too short-dated and illiquid to be a meaningful reference point, a lead banker said. He wouldn’t be drawn on relative valuations, but said the 2018 note was a more valid note to compare. ”The 2018 is an interesting reference point but the 2015 note not so much.

“Anything from three to five years is where the sweet spot is at the moment, and three years is around where the market demand is strongest,” he said.

The deal is likely to price later this week as Islamic investors tend to need an extra day to get the necessary approvals to put in orders.

Bank Alkhair, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and Goldman Sachs are the leads.

Dar Al Arkan was one of the property companies that suffered losses in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The $450 million, 5.75 percent 2018 note issued earlier this year represented a “remarkable turnaround” for the company, a lead banker on that deal said.

In recent months, strong gains in Gulf real estate have seen two other property companies announce intentions to tap capital markets. DAMAC Real Estate of Dubai is in the market for a $500 million IPO in London, and Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties has hired banks to arrange the sale of a benchmark-sized sukuk, banking sources said.