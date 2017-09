Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dardanel Onentas :

* To sell two aquaculture facilities’ licenses and equipments to Kilic Deniz Urunleri for 2.6 million euros ($2.95 million) plus VAT

* These two facilities were out of use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)