France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
October 14, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Darden Restaurants names Gene Lee interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc said Chief Operating Officer Gene Lee would take over as its interim chief executive, replacing Clarence Otis.

The company said in July Otis would resign.

The company said on Tuesday its new board of directors has also appointed activist-investor Starboard Value LP’s Jeffrey Smith as independent non-executive chairman.

Starboard last week won its standoff with Darden, convincing shareholders to replace the entire board of the Olive Garden parent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

