Feb 23 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc, the parent of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, said interim Chief Executive Eugene Lee would take over the job permanently, effective immediately.

Lee took over as interim CEO in October, replacing Clarence Otis, who stepped down amid pressure from activist investors Starboard and Barington Capital Group LP. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)