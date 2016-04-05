Starboard's Jeff Smith resigns as Darden chairman

April 5 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc, owner of the Olive Garden chain, said Chairman Jeffrey Smith, head of activist investor Starboard Value LP, has resigned from the company’s board.

Smith was named Darden’s chairman in 2014 after the investment firm ousted the company’s entire board.

Separately, Darden said sales rose 6.7 percent to $1.85 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)